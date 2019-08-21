Geraldine "Gerry" R. Bauer

Geraldine R. “Gerry” BauerDecember 23, 1935 – August 18, 2019
Geraldine R. “Gerry” Bauer, 83 years, of Fremont, formerly of Lincoln, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Hooper, Nebraska. She was born on Dec. 23, 1935, in Page, Nebraska, to Alfred and Rose (Bohn) Bauer.
She is survived by sisters, Catherine “Cathy” Chapman of Fremont and Mary Ann (Doug) Shrader of Hanover Park, Illinois; sister-in law, Deb Bauer of Bennington, Nebraska; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug., 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a Catholic Daughters Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser’s in Fremont. Interment is 2:30 p.m. Friday at Vandersnick Cemetery near Ewing, Nebraska.
Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church Endowment Fund.
