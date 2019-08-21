{{featured_button_text}}
Geraldine "Gerry" R. Bauer

Geraldine R. “Gerry” BauerDecember 23, 1935 – August 18, 2019

Geraldine R. “Gerry” Bauer, 83 years, of Fremont, formerly of Lincoln, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in Hooper, Nebraska. She was born on Dec. 23, 1935, in Page, Nebraska, to Alfred and Rose (Bohn) Bauer.

She is survived by sisters, Catherine “Cathy” Chapman of Fremont and Mary Ann (Doug) Shrader of Hanover Park, Illinois; sister-in law, Deb Bauer of Bennington, Nebraska; and nieces and nephews.

The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug., 23, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a Catholic Daughters Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser’s in Fremont. Interment is 2:30 p.m. Friday at Vandersnick Cemetery near Ewing, Nebraska.

Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church Endowment Fund.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments