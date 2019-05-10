Geraldine "Jeri" J. Schlepp

May 29, 1944 – May 7, 2019
Geraldine J. “Jeri” Schlepp, age 74, of Fremont passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health.
Jeri was born May 29, 1944, in Leigh, Nebraska, to William and Helen (Koch) Nagengast. She lived in several rural communities growing up and graduated from Fremont High School in 1962. She married Johnny Schlepp on Nov. 25, 1964, and they made their home in Fremont. During her working years, Jeri worked for Campbell’s Soup, Vienna Bakery and retired from Hammond & Stephens Company. Jeri also, was a Girl Scout Leader, volunteered at Linden School, worked in Fremont during the elections at several polling places and for Senator Ben Nelson’s election campaign.
Survivors: husband, Johnny of Fremont; daughters, Deborah (Mike Hoffman) Schlepp of Valley, Stacy (Travis) Shafer of Fremont; grandsons, Malachi (Kateryna) Shafer and their daughter Serenity, of Pearl City, Hawaii, Isiah Shafer of Okinawa, Zechariah Shafer of Fremont; brothers, William (Ruth) Nagengast of West Point, Norman (Judy) Nagengast of Moorpark, California, Daniel (Sandy) Nagengast of Emporia, Kansas; sisters, Valdean Vrba of Meridian, Idaho, Elaine (Gene) Crist of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeri was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Velma Nagengast; and nephew, Dennis Rogers.
The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 13, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Fremont Area Alzheimer’s Collaboration. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at the mortuary.
