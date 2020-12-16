October 25, 1938 – December 11, 2020

Geraldine Keeler, 82, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Dec. 11, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 25, 1938, in Schuyler, Nebraska, to Anton Koci Sr. and Bessie (Dusek) Koci. Geraldine graduated from Schuyler High School in 1957.

She is survived by her son, LeRoy (Debbie) Keeler of Aurora, Nebraska; daughter, Bonnie Keeler of Fremont; 2 granddaughters, Requita Keeler, and Andrea (Dylan) Martinez; 1 great-granddaughter, Cali.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; 5 brothers, Anton, Eddie, Albert, Gerald, and Longin; and 5 sisters, Helen, Bessie, Adella, Mary, and Rosella.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials to the family.

