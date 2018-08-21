Geraldine Kleese

July 10, 1928 – Aug. 19, 2018
Geraldine G. Kleese, age 90, passed away Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, at Nye Legacy surrounded by her family.
Geraldine G. (Linn) Kleese was born July 10, 1928, to Fred and Imogene Linn in Fremont, Nebraska. During her first years of childhood her mother Imogene passed away. Fred later married Martha Pedersen.
She attended elementary school in Arlington, Nebraska. She moved to Long Beach, California, and attended Jordan High School. She moved back to Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1946. Geraldine graduated from Midland College with a degree in education. Geraldine G. Linn married James C. Kleese at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont on Aug. 2, 1948. She taught in rural Dodge County Schools and later in the Fremont Public Schools. She retired from teaching in 1980 and went to work with her husband, Jim, at the Fremont Travel Agency as a travel consultant.
She loved to travel, had an extensive doll collection, and so enjoyed her family and especially loved her great-grandchildren, Brooklynn and Cole. Geraldine was passionate about art, especially painting, and she nurtured this passion in her granddaughter and great-grandchildren. She loved her many students she taught over the years and kept in touch with many of them.
Geraldine was a member of N.S.E.A. and N.E.A., the Fremont Area Art Association, the Fremont Area Medical Association and volunteered for the Red Cross Bloodmobile. She was a member of the Dansante Club, a local Barbie Club, and L&L collectable club. She was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.
Preceded in death by mother, Imogene Linn; father and stepmother, Fred and Martha Linn; sister, Joan Thew; and her husband, James C. Kleese.
Survived by daughter, Krisan (Doug) Raffety of Fremont; granddaughter, Sierra (Neil) Michael of Fremont; great-grandchildren, Brooklynn and Cole Michael; brother-in-law, Robert Thew; sister-in-law, Donis Barbir; nieces, Michele Huffman, Cindy Thew, Jae Yerger.
Memorials have been established to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Kindred Hospice.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in the Adoration Chapel. Rev. Walter Nolte will be officiating. Burial is private.