March 1, 1925 – January 12, 2020
Germaine Marie Purdum, 94, of Fremont, Nebraska, formerly of Malcom, Iowa, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens.
Germaine, daughter of Remi Arthur and Celina Marie (DeClercq) Schinckel, was born in the Brooklyn, Iowa, area on March 1, 1925. Germaine was a lifelong member of St. Patrick Church in Brooklyn and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She attended country school in Scott Township, and graduated from Montezuma Community High School. Following graduation Germaine worked for a time at the Montezuma State Bank, and then in the Poweshiek County Recorder’s Office.
Don and Germaine Purdum were married at St. Patrick Church on June 14 (Flag Day), 1947, and celebrated 66 years of marriage before Don’s passing in 2013.
The couple lived briefly in Des Moines where Don was a mechanic at a private airfield. Germaine attended comptometer school and worked for a downtown business in the Liberty Building. Processing payroll for the candy concessions of the Blank movie theater chain was among her responsibilities.
The couple returned to the Montezuma area in 1949 to pursue farming. The couple purchased the ancestral Schinckel family farm in 1967. Germaine worked by Don’s side until the couple retired from farming in the 1980s.
Germaine is survived by son, Neal Purdum of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; daughter, Jean (Leo) Hanson of Fremont; grandson, Eric (Julie) Hanson of Scribner; granddaughter, Celina (Chuck) Kucera of Fremont; great-grandchildren, Paige and Brynn Hanson, Carlee, Cassidy, and Callan Kucera; stepgreat-grandchildren, Kenzi and Bradyn Tschirren; many family members, and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family would like to thank staff at Dunklau Gardens for the care and love they showed Germaine, and to Methodist Fremont Health Hospice for their care and compassion.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
Memorials may be directed to Methodist Fremont Health Hospice.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, from 4-7 p.m. with family present from 5-7 and Rosary service at 7 p.m., at Dugan Funeral Chapel. The funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 17, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Dugan Funeral Chapel
402-721-2880