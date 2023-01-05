Gerry Dean Callahan, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Jan. 3, 2023, at Methodist Fremont Health in Fremont, Nebraska. Gerry was born in Taber, Iowa, to Lonny and Arta Callahan (Ostrand). His middle name, Dean, was a tribute to baseball legend Jay Hanna “Dizzy” Dean. Gerry grew up alongside his older brother, Harvey Callahan, and his younger sister, Charlotte Callahan. The family moved to Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, when Gerry was very young, where he lived with his parents and worked on their farm until he married his loving wife of 65 years, Janet Callahan (Laudenslager) on May 11, 1957, at the First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Gerry served in the Air Guard at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, throughout the 1950s. For 42 years, he proudly worked as an industrial electrician at Western Electric (Lucent Technology), retiring in 2000.

Even after retirement, he often met with his coworker buddies for coffee on Thursday mornings, which he always looked forward to. Gerry was a member of IBEW and the First United Methodist Church, where he served as a devoted member of the “Prayer and Repair” team. He often told his wife, Janet, that this was his way of “earning his ticket into Heaven.” He loved throwing horseshoes, shooting pool, trimming trees, playing crossword puzzles, and learning all he could about all sorts of things. He valued education and was always passing on his knowledge of the world to his children and grandchildren, or anyone who would listen. And, he was a helper. He lent a helping hand wherever he could, even sometimes when he shouldn’t have (i.e. trimming trees, and working on ladders). But above all else, Gerry was first and foremost a family man. He loved and endlessly supported his three children, Wade, Wendy, and Julie in everything they did. And, Gerry told everyone who would listen about how proud he was of each and every one of his eight grandchildren and their athletic/musical abilities and work ethic. He enjoyed attending all of their events and activities. And, he appreciated a good pen – one that felt “good in the hand.”