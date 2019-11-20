{{featured_button_text}}
Gertrude V. Heimann

July 1, 1914 – November 16, 2019

Gertrude V. Heimann, 105, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Nye Legacy in Fremont.

Gertrude was born July 1, 1914, in rural Dodge, Nebraska, Olean vicinity, to Lorenz and Elizabeth (Knust) Kampschnieder. She attended Olean, Sacred Heart Catholic School in rural Dodge. On Jan. 14, 1936, she married Raymond Heimann at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She went to live on a farm near Snyder, Nebraska, where she farmed with her husband until 1970. They moved to Fremont and Gertrude became a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church. She was a past treasurer of the retired Eagles activity club and Heritage Club.

Gertrude is survived by her daughters, Elaine Burger of Omaha, Nebraska, and Janice (Milton) Suter of Clara City, Minnesota; son, Donald (Diane) Heimann of Gepp, Arkansas; and daughter-in-law, Alvina Heimann of Fremont; 12 grandchildren, Kathy McClenahan, Barbara Franzluebbers, Brent Burger, Dan Burger, Laurie Feuchtenberger, Pam Engebretson, Dean Heimann, Ron Suter, Pat Suter, Marie Heimann, Bill Heimann, Michelle Rhead; 34 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Robert Kampschneider of Dodge, Hubert Kampschneider of West Point; and many nieces and nephews.

Gertrude was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond; son, Robert Heimann; son-in-law, Bernard Burger; and daughter-in-law, Reva Heimann; granddaughter, Sharon Uttermark; granddaughter-in-law, Dini Burger; grandson-in-law, Mike Uttermark; great-granddaughter, Courtney Rhead; sisters, Leona Heimann, Alfrieda Wordekemper, Oliva Luebbert; brothers, Art, Rudy, Clarence Kampschnieder.

The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, with a Rosary at 7 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel.

Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490

Service information

Nov 21
Visitation
Thursday, November 21, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Nov 21
Rosary
Thursday, November 21, 2019
7:00PM
Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services Fremont
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
Nov 22
Funeral Service
Friday, November 22, 2019
10:00AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
3400 E. 16th Street
Fremont, NE 68025
Nov 22
Graveside Service
Friday, November 22, 2019
11:15AM
Calvary Cemetery
West Linden Street
Fremont, NE 68025
