December 18, 1935 – October 6, 2021

Gilbert C. Spenner, 85 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Hooper Care Center, Hooper, Nebraska.

Gilbert was born on Dec. 18, 1935, to Carl and Caroline (Ortmeier) Spenner in Beemer, Nebraska. He grew up in Beemer until his parents passed and then resided in Howells, Nebraska. At the age of 18, Gilbert entered the armed forces, Army branch, and served in Japan at the close of the Korean War effort. He returned to the Howells area and pursued farming. He married Benilda T. Gall on Aug. 6, 1958. After several years of farming, the family moved to Fremont. Gilbert started work at Magnus Metal before retiring in 2001.

Gilbert loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He hiked, biked, traveled, and loved driving, especially on the road trip to Alaska. His favorite music was polkas! He missed time spent farming, but shared his love of John Deere Tractors with his sons and grandsons.

Gilbert was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, and volunteered his services at bingo and times with the annual festival. He also helped place pews in the new church. Gilbert assisted everyone that asked for his help.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Clara Kluthe, Trudy Beard, Mary Schwitzer, and Fran Van Buskirk.

Gilberts is survived by his wife, Benilda; sons, Gary A. (Marilyn) Spenner and Dennis J. (Shelly) Spenner; daughters, Cynthia “Cindy” M. Spenner and Sheryl L. (Dave) Nevotti; grandchildren, Jeremiah D. Nevotti, Jessica L. (Chris) Clemens, and Joshua A. Nevotti; great-granddaughter, Octavia G. Clemens; brothers, Arthur Spenner and Bernard (Pam) Spenner; and sister, Martha Kluthe.

Private family service will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Burial with military honors will be held at Omaha National Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family or St. Jude’s Hospital.

