August 24, 1939 – April 10, 2023

Gilbert D. Faltin, 83, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Shalimar Gardens Memory in Fremont. He was born Aug. 24, 1939, at rural Dodge, Nebraska, to George and Agnes (Schlautmann) Faltin.

Gilbert grew up at rural Dodge and graduated from Snyder High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Navy from Sept. 11, 1957, to Sept. 2, 1959. Gilbert went back to the family farm and farmed there until 2001. He married Dolores Steffensmeier on Aug. 11, 1973, in Aloys, Nebraska. They came to Fremont in 2001.

Gilbert was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont, Knights of Columbus Council 1497 and was a past Grand Knight. He also sang in the adult choir and the New Life Choir at church. He was a former member of VFW Post #8439 at Snyder and was on their Honor Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Dolores of Fremont; son, Kevin (Michelle) Faltin of Crete, Nebraska; daughter, Deborah (Van) Faltin of Bellevue, Nebraska; sister, Dolores Vogel of Schuyler, Nebraska; and seven grandchildren, Brandon (Gabrielle), Haylee, Owen, Emma, Xander “Nova,” Simon, and Zoe “Ollie.”

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Herbert Vogel.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Rev. Fr. Walter Nolte will officiate. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a K of C Living Rosary beginning at 7 p.m., all at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Visitation will continue 1 hour prior to the Mass on Friday at the church. Interment with Military Honors will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church.

