Gilbert J. 'Gil' Eggers Jun 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 20, 1932—June 13, 2023 Tags Gilbert J. 'gil' Eggers Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Tokyo’s ‘Wizarding World’ Experience Sold Out Before Opening AI Companion Droids Are Officially Here AI Companion Droids Are Officially Here Analyst Discusses What Lies Ahead in the Market As Fed Pauses Rate Hikes Analyst Discusses What Lies Ahead in the Market As Fed Pauses Rate Hikes Russia launches deadly attack on Ukrainian president's hometown Russia launches deadly attack on Ukrainian president's hometown