March 20, 1932 – June 13, 2023
Gilbert J. “Gil” Eggers, 91, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Nye Legacy in Fremont. He was born March 20, 1932, in rural Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, to William F. and Rosina (Sukstorf) Eggers.
He grew up southwest of Cedar Bluffs. Gil married Ethel V. Wesely on Aug. 24, 1950, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. In 1956 they moved from the farm into Cedar Bluffs. They owned and operated Clausen Motel in Dodge City, Kansas, from 1961 to 1968 and then moved to Albion, Nebraska, and owned the Dunes Motel for 24 years. While there, he engaged in building homes and selling real estate all while still farming near Albion. They sold the farm in 1989. They moved to Fremont in 1992 and Wahoo for a year before returning to Fremont. In November of 1992 he started selling real estate for Don Peterson and Associates and did so until retiring in late 2010. Ethel preceded him in death on April 12, 2009.
He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont, and several real estate associations.
Gil was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ethel; brother and sister-in-law, Willis (Alice) Eggers; and brother-in-law, Leonard Tomasek.
He is survived by his sons, Ronald D. (Gaynelle) Eggers of Fort Collins, Colorado, and David L. (Laurie) Eggers of Olathe, Kansas; sister, Virginia Tomasek of Florida.; three grandchildren, Amy, Bellevue, Nebraska, Christopher, Olathe, Kansas, and James (Sarah) Lenexa, Kansas; and one great-granddaughter, Hazel, Lenexa, Kansas.
The funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fremont. Rev. Mark Weber will officiate. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials are suggested to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.
