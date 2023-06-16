He grew up southwest of Cedar Bluffs. Gil married Ethel V. Wesely on Aug. 24, 1950, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Cedar Bluffs. In 1956 they moved from the farm into Cedar Bluffs. They owned and operated Clausen Motel in Dodge City, Kansas, from 1961 to 1968 and then moved to Albion, Nebraska, and owned the Dunes Motel for 24 years. While there, he engaged in building homes and selling real estate all while still farming near Albion. They sold the farm in 1989. They moved to Fremont in 1992 and Wahoo for a year before returning to Fremont. In November of 1992 he started selling real estate for Don Peterson and Associates and did so until retiring in late 2010. Ethel preceded him in death on April 12, 2009.