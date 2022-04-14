January 20, 1929 – April 10, 2022

Gladys M. Low, age 93, of Scribner died Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Faith Regional Hospital in Norfolk.

Gladys was born Jan. 20, 1929, in Hooper, Nebraska, to Earl and Luella (Boell) Dahl. She was raised in the Hooper/Scribner area and graduated from Scribner High School in 1946.

She married Kenneth Low on Feb. 25, 1949, in Scribner at United Lutheran Church. She lived in the area her entire life. After high school, Gladys worked at the Fremont Tribune then at Dahl’s Steakhouse for many years. She also sold Stanley Home Products. In 1995, Gladys was the Scribner Chamber of Commerce Employee of the Year.

Gladys enjoyed playing cards in several card clubs. She was also a member of United Lutheran Church in Scribner.

Survivors: son, Dennis of Scribner; daughters, Linda Sanger of Phoenix, Arizona, Barbara (Jack) Cordes of Scribner; grandchildren, Tara (Jacob) Wittkamp, David (Patrice) Low, Jason (Raine) Low, Shawn (Kristi) Sanger, Jill (Wayne) Dames, Jeff (Kelly) Cordes, Brian (Melody) Cordes; 16 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Becky Dahl.

Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; sister, Ardell (Leonard) Poppe; brothers, Ken (Anita) Dahl and Orville Dahl; sister-in-law, Frances Meyer; grandson, Matthew Sanger; and great-granddaughter, Emma Mae Cordes.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 19, at United Lutheran Church in Scribner. Burial will follow in the Scribner Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Scribner Volunteer Fire or Rescue and United Lutheran Church. Visitation will be Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen’s Scribner Funeral Chapel.

