February 18, 1939—January 6, 2020
The funeral Mass for Gladys Mandel, age 80, of West Point, Nebraska, will be Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with interment in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery following a luncheon at the GA Cafeteria. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at the church, and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. The family suggests that memorials be directed to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge or the Guardian Angels Endowment Fund in West Point.
Gladys passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at CHI-Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.
Survivors include: husband, David of West Point; children, Don (Sue) Mandel of Omaha, Dan (Debbie) Mandel of Wichita, Kansas, Russ (Nancy) Mandel of Omaha, Mike Mandel of Omaha, and Deann (Steve) Grovijohn of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; brothers, Leonard Neesen and Lavern Neesen of West Point.
Preceded in death by parents and sister, Martha Schorn.