{{featured_button_text}}

February 18, 1939—January 6, 2020

The funeral Mass for Gladys Mandel, age 80, of West Point, Nebraska, will be Saturday, Jan. 11, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with interment in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Cemetery following a luncheon at the GA Cafeteria. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at the church, and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. The family suggests that memorials be directed to St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge or the Guardian Angels Endowment Fund in West Point.

Gladys passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at CHI-Immanuel Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Survivors include: husband, David of West Point; children, Don (Sue) Mandel of Omaha, Dan (Debbie) Mandel of Wichita, Kansas, Russ (Nancy) Mandel of Omaha, Mike Mandel of Omaha, and Deann (Steve) Grovijohn of Omaha; 10 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson; brothers, Leonard Neesen and Lavern Neesen of West Point.

Preceded in death by parents and sister, Martha Schorn.

To send flowers to the family of Gladys Mandel, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Jan 10
First Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
343 N. Monitor St.
West Point, NE 68788
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gladys's First Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Second Visitation
Saturday, January 11, 2020
9:00AM-10:00AM
Minnick Funeral Home-West Point
830 S. Colfax St.
WEST POINT, NE 68788
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gladys's Second Visitation begins.
Jan 11
Service
Saturday, January 11, 2020
10:30AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
343 N. Monitor St.
West Point, NE 68788
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Gladys's Service begins.

Tags

Load comments