April 11, 1937—August 23, 2018
G. Glee Harms Johnson of Nickerson was called home by her Lord at the age of 81 on Thursday, August 23, 2018. She was born on April 11, 1937, in West Point to Carl Louis Gerhard Harms and Wilma Leone (Stevens) Harms. She graduated from Granada High School in Minnesota in 1955. She graduated from the Methodist Kahler School of Nursing in 1958. Glee worked as a registered nurse for many years with her longest tenure at Fremont Care Center in Fremont, NE.
She was very active in her former church, Salem Lutheran Fontanelle as librarian, Bible study group, and she served in the circle women’s group, active quilter and as a Sunday School teacher. She was among the group of women who crafted a record number of 100 quilts for Lutheran World Relief. Glee was also very active in 4-H, Bridge Club, Girl Scouts, and a quilting group in Fremont. Glee loved to play cards with her friends and her grandkids. She was a long-time member of the bridge group in Hooper, and enjoyed her monthly games. She taught all of her grandkids how to play King’s Corners, Poker, Black Jack, Chess and Pitch. She still enjoyed playing King’s Corners until the end of her life, and she was quite competitive. Glee found joy in reading books, church and quilting. The biggest joy in her life was her relationship with life-long friends and spending time with her grandchildren. Glee used her nurse’s training in everyday occasions where she nurtured and loved all those she came in contact with. Her compassion and her kindness brought joy to friends, neighbors, church members and even complete strangers. Everyone who met Glee was touched by her generosity and her kindness; she was an amazing light to the world.
On Jun 12, 1960, Glee married Bob Johnson in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fairmont, Minn., on the same date as the centennial celebration of Salem Lutheran Church of Fontanelle.
Glee is survived by her daughters Barb (and husband, Joe) McCain of Avon Lake, Ohio, and Merry (and husband, Doug) Muhsman of Nickerson. Her grandchildren are John Robert Korves (and fiancé Jaclyn Buhrman), Kimberly Kocel, Nickolas Kocel and Austin Muhsman, and two great grandchildren Aubrey Korves and John Michael Korves; sister Judith (and husband Arthur) of Ontario, Canada, and brother, Steven Harms (and wife Vicki) of Fremont. She is also survived by many close friends, in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 30 at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Hooper (east of Winslow) with the Rev. Tim Gierke officiating. Family will be greeting friends Wednesday from 6-8 at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church (Fontanelle) and Immanuel Lutheran Church (Hooper).
