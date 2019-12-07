Glenn "Al" Albert Behl

August 24, 1926 – December 5, 2019
Glenn Albert (Al) Behl, 93, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Al was born Aug. 24, 1926, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Glen and Mabel (Antoine) Behl. He grew up in Egan, South Dakota, until his senior year in high school when his family moved to Sioux Falls. He graduated from Washington High School in 1944 and entered the U.S. Army. He served as a Staff Sergeant during World War II in New Caledonia.
He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture from South Dakota State University and did his practice teaching in Lennox, South Dakota, where he met Florene Stewart, a member of the administrative staff. They married on July 22, 1951, and moved to Centerville, South Dakota, for Al’s first teaching assignment. He later joined the staff of the public school in Salem, South Dakota, where he taught biology, shop, vocational agriculture courses, and served as FFA sponsor and advisor to the yearbook. He completed graduate work at Colorado State.
In 1961, Al joined the J.C. Robinson Seed Company in Waterloo, Nebraska, and became Production Manager. He retired as Director of Quality Control in 1988. As a representative for Funks, then Golden Harvest, he met with a wide range of farmers in Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
Al and Florene, members of the Presbyterian Church in Fremont, participated in many church activities. They also enjoyed traveling. Al volunteered with sports activities at Fremont High School and kept track of local and state athletic teams. He remained a fan of the SDSU Jackrabbits.
Al is preceded in death by his parents, wife Florene, and son Roger.
Survivors include daughter, Sharon Behl Brooks and son-in-law John of Hastings; daughter-in-law, Teri Behl of Lincoln; grandchildren, Andrew and Heather Behl of Lincoln, Michael Brooks of Hastings, and Matthew Brooks of Omaha.
The funeral will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Fremont Presbyterian Church. Burial will follow in Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel on Monday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the church.
