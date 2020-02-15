November 5, 1922 – February 12, 2020
Glenn R. Reeson, 97, of West Point died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point. The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery with lunch following at the Nielsen Center. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Endowment. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.
Glenn Robert Reeson was born on Nov. 5, 1922, to Howard and Magdalena (Grunke) Reeson in West Point. He attended District 25 grade school and graduated from West Point High School in 1940. On June 3, 1947, Glenn married Lorraine Kluthe at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Olean. The couple farmed northeast of West Point until 2001 when they moved into West Point.
Glenn was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he was a lector and EMHC. He was also a member of 3rd and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Council 2272 where he served as Grand Knight, Faithful Navigator, and District Deputy. Glenn served on the local Farmers Co-op Board of Directors for 21 years. He also served on the District 16 and one term on the National Land O’Lakes Board of Directors. Glenn enjoyed reading the newspaper, exercising at St. Francis Rehabilitation Center, doing crossword puzzles, as well as making his famous Swedish pancakes and banana bread. Glenn’s faith was very instrumental in his life. He made a pilgrimage to Fatima with Lorraine and two pilgrimages to Medjugorje in 2014 and 2016.
Survivors include his children, David of Fremont, Carol (Rodney) Gustafson of Waverly, Michael (Rhonda) of West Point, Robert (Cheryl) of Omaha, Patricia (Alan) Edwards of Omaha; 15 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Glenn is preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Melvin; wife, Lorraine; and grandson-in-law, Ken Reinke.