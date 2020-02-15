November 5, 1922 – February 12, 2020

Glenn R. Reeson, 97, of West Point died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point. The funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point with Rev. Steve Emanuel as celebrant. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery with lunch following at the Nielsen Center. Visitation will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Memorials may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Endowment. Arrangements by Stokely Funeral Home.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Glenn Robert Reeson was born on Nov. 5, 1922, to Howard and Magdalena (Grunke) Reeson in West Point. He attended District 25 grade school and graduated from West Point High School in 1940. On June 3, 1947, Glenn married Lorraine Kluthe at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Olean. The couple farmed northeast of West Point until 2001 when they moved into West Point.