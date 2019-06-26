August 23, 1926 – June 24, 2019
Glenna Ruth Gustafson, 92, of Wahoo entered into rest on June 24, 2019, at Saunders Care Center in Wahoo. She was born Aug. 23, 1926 in Ithaca to Glenn J. and Lena (Patzloff) Wagner.
She is survived by daughters, Deann (Ken) Chmelka of Wahoo and Kathleen (Larry) Chmelka of Wahoo; grandchildren, Jeffery S. (Brenda) Chmelka, Laura R. (Tim) Keller and Launa B. (Charles) Larsen; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Ethan Chmelka, Bryson and Miranda Keller, Katelynn and Kurstin Larsen and Kourtney (Matt) Martin; sister, Myrle Moline of Wahoo; many other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by husband, Virgil R. Gustafson; parents, Glenn J. and Lena Wagner; parents-in-law, Roy and Elsie Gustafson; sister, Helen (Swede) Luhnow; brother, Bob (Gloria) Wagner; brothers-in-law, Ernest Moline, Harlan (Minnie) Gustafson; sister-in-law, Betty (Bernard) Becker.
Visitation is Thursday, June 27, from 5-7 p.m. at Svoboda Funeral Home, Wahoo. Private family service with burial at Sunrise Cemetery, Wahoo.
Memorials to Saunders Medical Center Auxiliary, Ithaca United Methodist Church or Saunders House.
