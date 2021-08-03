November 25, 1922 – July 31, 2021

Gloria G. Smith, age 98, of Fremont died July 31, 2021, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont. Gloria was born to Anna and Ernest Robart in Snyder, Nebraska, on Nov. 25, 1922. She married Harley Smith on June 14, 1943, in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Eliott City, Maryland. They were married 56 years. They lived in Valley, Nebraska, for 35 years, then moved to Fremont, where Harley died. She was a charter member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Valley, and a member of the Legion Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by husband, Harley; two brothers, Floyd (Alice) Robart and Gail (Ruth) Robart; two sisters, Vivian (Everette) Shultz and Virgie Crist. Gloria is survived by daughter, Terry, and husband Steve Baltz of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, and son, Randy Smith of Omaha; 2 grandchildren, Michael Baltz of South Dakota and Nicole (Bill) Bullock of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; and 2 great-grandchildren, Seth and Samantha Bullock; many nieces and nephews; and special friend and neighbor, Lyla Dortch.

No visitation to be held. A private inurnment will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery of Elkhorn.

Reichmuth Funeral Home

Elkhorn, NE

(402) 289-2222