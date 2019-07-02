Gloria Stigge
June 24, 1929 – June 28, 2019
Gloria Anne Bohlmann Stigge, 90, died peacefully June 28, 2019, with family by her side. Private services will be held at a later date.
Gloria was born June 24, 1929, in St. Louis, Missouri, to the Rev. Arthur and Anna (Weeke) Bohlmann. On June 28, 1952, Gloria married Harley Stigge at St. John's Lutheran Church in LaGrange, Illinois.
Gloria was a graduate of West Point High School in Nebraska. She received her elementary degree from St. John's College in Winfield, Kansas. She began her teaching career in that fall in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan, with 42 students in her class. She received her BA in Education and Art from Wayne State College in Wayne, Nebraska, in 1965. In 1972 she received her Master's in Educational Psychology from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. She continued her studies throughout her career, gaining certification in several special education areas. She finished her 43-year career with the last 25 years in Fremont Public Schools in Fremont, Nebraska.
Gloria and Harley moved to Iowa City in 1994. She and her husband enjoyed reading and sharing books, especially biographies, history, and mysteries. Gloria also enjoyed needlecrafts, decorating, and technology: using her computer daily for news, games, research, and correspondence, until her final days.
Gloria is survived by her three daughters, Alexis Stigge of Iowa City, Laurel (Robert) Novotny of Omaha, NE, and Alyson (Ronald) Lamb of Mt. Airy, Maryland; her grandchildren and great-grandchild, Andrea Berger of Rochester, Minnesota, Nicholas Muhle and Jonathan Novotny of Omaha, Katherine Novotny of Los Angeles, Elizabeth (Brandon) Wagner and Reed of Lubbock, Texas, and Alexander Lamb of Montreal, Quebec; her brothers and sister-in-law, John Bohlmann, Mark Bohlmann, and Becky Bohlmann-Williams; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, two brothers, and several brother and sisters-in-law.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lensingfuneral.com.