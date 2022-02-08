August 19, 1931 – February 5, 2022

Gordon E. Eichmeier, age 90, of Fremont died Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Gordon was born Aug. 19, 1931, in Wahoo to Henry and Emma (Lusch) Eichmeier. He attended school at District 70 until the sixth grade, then the family moved to Cedar Bluffs where he attended District #91 and where he graduated in 1949. He met his future wife Phyllis Bridgman there and they were married on Dec. 31, 1950, in the Presbyterian Church in Cedar Bluffs.

Gordon farmed for six years near Cedar Bluffs and after the couple moved to Fremont he began working for Hormel Foods and continued to work there for 35 years. After retiring from Hormel in 1991 he worked for different area farmers for eight years. During the couple’s retirement years they traveled south for the winter months for 17 years and also loved to camp locally.

Gordon was a member of the Fremont Presbyterian Church and served as an Elder in both the church in Fremont and Cedar Bluffs when he was a member there. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in both Cedar Bluffs and Fremont, Fremont Shrine Club, Tangier Shrine Center in Omaha, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Aerie #200 in Fremont and the Fremont Eagles Camping Club.

Survivors: daughters, Sherryl (Mike) Shannon of Omaha and Janell (Kevin) Pohlen of Lincoln; 5 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty McCutcheon of California; sister-in-law, Carol Bridgman of Belleville, Kansas; brother-in-law, Lee and wife Mardel Bridgman of Omaha.

Gordon was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis in January of 2015; parents; brother, Roger and his wife Ruth Eichmeier; sister, Dorothy and her husband Bud Wollen; and brothers-in-law, Frank McCutcheon and Leonard Bridgman.

There will be no services at this time, the family will have a private graveside service in Memorial Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.