August 27, 1966—June 28, 2020

Gordon L. Chrisman, age 54, of Fremont passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at his home in Fremont, Nebraska.

Gordy grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1984, where he was the Valedictorian of his class. Following high school, Gordy attended Southeast Community College at Milford where he earned an associate degree in Electronic Engineering. He then attended UNL on a scholarship. He worked for several years at Duncan Aviation, until March of 1998 when he began his 22-year career at 3M in Valley, Nebraska.

Gordy was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Phyllis Chrisman. Survivors include brothers, David (Leslie) Chrisman, Jim Chrisman (special friend Lori Carlson), Lyle (Carol) Chrisman, Daniel (Vicki) Chrisman; and sister, Kathy Chrisman. Gordy also had a special bond with his nephews (8) and niece (1), their spouses and his many great-nieces and nephews, with one special little nephew on the way.

Gordy had a love for the outdoors and especially enjoyed spending time on both the Platte and Elkhorn rivers at his family cabins. He had many fishing stories to share around the campfire while listening to classic rock. He was also an active part of the Republican Party, followed politics closely, and was very passionate and patriotic about his country.