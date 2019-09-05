November 27, 1946 – September 1, 2019
Gordon L. Licht, 72, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at the Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was born Nov. 27, 1946, in Odell, Nebraska, the son of Arnold and Erna (Kruse) Licht. Gordon graduated from Hooper High School in 1965 and Wayne State College in 1974. He worked as a sales manager for ACCO Seed, a stockbroker for First Mid-America and Paine Weber, and construction for All-Pro Landscaping. Gordon was a friend of Bill W. for 26 years.
Gordon is survived by his sons, Andrew (Kirsten) Licht of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Adam Licht of Lafayette, Louisiana; grandchildren, Claudia, Helen, and Walter; former spouse, Belva Licht; brother, Ron (Karen) Licht; sisters, Alice Licht (Bob Anderson), Cindy (Larry) Stollberg; and sister-in-law, Joan Licht.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Howard Licht.
The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R St., Lincoln. Visitation with the family will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, at Lincoln Family Funeral Care, 5844 Fremont St. Condolences can be left at www.lincolnffc.com.
Memorials may be directed to Faith Lutheran Church Building Fund or The Tabitha Hospice Fund.