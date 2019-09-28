Gorgene M. IskeMay 27, 1943—September 26, 2019
Gorgene M. Iske, 76, of North Bend, Nebraska died on September 26, 2019 at Nye Legacy in Fremont, Nebraska.
Gorgene was born to Ewald and Marie (Laaker) Dunklau on May 27, 1943. Gorgene grew up on a farm near Arlington, Nebraska. She attended school and church at St. Paul’s Lutheran in rural Arlington, and graduated from Arlington High School in 1961. After high school, she worked at the Fremont hospital where she met her future husband. She also worked several years at Birchwood Manor in North Bend and was a home daycare provider until suffering a severe stroke on March 30, 2001.
On September 12, 1965, she married Charles Iske at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. They were married 50 years. Charles passed away on July 7, 2016. During their marriage, they lived northwest of North Bend and on the Iske family farm at rural Dodge, Nebraska. They moved to North Bend in 2001.
She was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend where she taught Sunday school for many years.
Survivors include daughters, Laurie (Jim) Griswa of Omaha, Kathy (Tom) Mensik and Christine Balch, both of Morse Bluff; sons, Steven (Tori) Iske of Canyon City, Oregon, Daniel (Stacy) Iske of Sutherland, Nebraska and Carl (Kari) Iske of Lincoln, Nebraska; grandchildren, Michael and Justin Mensik, Katelyn Iske, Evan and Kaylea Balch, and Caiden and Kloee Iske, sisters, Marian Lottman and Linda (Larry) Shepard all of Fremont; and sisters-in-law, Helen (Ken) Tallerico of Sacramento, California and Mary Jean Paup of Port Angeles, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; father-in-law, Leonard Iske; mother-in-law, Clare Iske Gocken; sister-in-law, Marge Iske, and brothers-in-law, Earl Lottman and Martin Paup.
Funeral Service will be at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in North Bend. The Rev. Lawson Short will officiate. Visitation will be from 5 PM—8 PM Monday at the church with a prayer service at 7 PM. Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.
Memorials may be given to St. Peter Lutheran Church or the North Bend Central Foundation.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 North Main Street, North Bend, Nebraska 68649
402-652-8159