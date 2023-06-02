July 13, 1934 – May 31, 2023

Grace C. Mendlik, 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at her home. She was born July 13, 1934, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Fredrick and Mary (Sofio) Pontillo.

Grace grew up in Omaha and graduated from Mercy High School in 1952. She received her Radiologic Technologist Degree from Creighton University in 1954. Grace married Garrett L “Gary” Mendlik on Dec. 26, 1959, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Omaha. She worked in Radiology at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Omaha.

Member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Rose Mary Laux; and brothers-in-law, Richard Gradowski and Lowell Mendlik.

Grace is survived by her husband Gary; sons, Dr. David (Jill) Mendlik of Fremont, Dr. Mark (Lisa) Mendlik of Valley, and Thomas (Suzanne) Mendlik of Fremont; daughters, Nannette (Dr. Mark) Witte and Patrice Vakiner, all of Fremont; sister, Salvatrice Gradowski of Omaha; 14 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson.

Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. and a Rosary will be at 6 p.m., all at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will continue Monday 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools or St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.