August 24, 1922-July 19, 2018
Grace D. Rediger, age 95, of Fremont passed away Thursday, July 19, 2018, at Nye Pointe.
Grace was one of eight children born to Edward and Alice (Schweitzer) Saltzman in Milford, Nebraska on August 24, 1922. She attended Milford School. Following high school she met and married Earl Rediger on September 26, 1941 in Milford. To this union were born 4 children. Grace and Earl moved to Miller, South Dakota until 1960, when they moved to Highmore, South Dakota. Grace then moved to Pierre, South Dakota in 2001 where she lived until 2012, when she moved to Fremont.
Grace enjoyed sewing, cooking, fishing, visiting with family and friends and traveling. She loved making hand towels and giving them away to family and friends at holiday’s and events she attended. Grace was often found doing book puzzles, reading and putting puzzles together. She enjoyed the time she got to spend with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband Earl, parents, brothers Glen (Donna) Saltzman, Clinton (Doris) Saltzman, Sterling (Ina) Saltzman, Edward Saltzman, daughter in laws Glenda Rediger, Pamela Rediger, son in law Fred Burkey, brother in law Conrad Osborne.
Grace is survived by her children Eugene Rediger of Kimberling City, Missouri, Lennice (Dick) Longstein of Fremont, Leon Rediger of Post Falls, Idaho, Earlene Rediger of Colorado Springs, Colorado; sisters Erna and Detta Saltzman of Hesston, Kansas, Lila Osborne of Wichita, Kansas; sister in law Leona Saltzman of Seward, Nebraska; 7 grandchildren, 3 step grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, and many other relatives and friends.
Memorial may be directed to the family for later designation. Please visit www.duganchapel.com to leave an online condolence. Visitation will be Sunday, July 22, 2018, from 3-7PM at Dugan Funeral Chapel.
Funeral Service will be Monday, July 23, 2018 at 1:30PM at Dugan Funeral Chapel. Pastor Tom Nevius will be officiating. Burial will take place G. A. R. Cemetery in Miller, South Dakota.