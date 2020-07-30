× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Grant S. Newbold

April 22, 1974 – July 25, 2020

Preceded in death by father, Donald Newbold.

Grant is survived by son, Owen Newbold; former spouse, Nina McNew (Jim); mother, Angela Newbold; brothers, Todd Newbold (Carrie), Brian Newbold (Theresa); sister, Kim Gerberding (Brian); aunts and uncles, and nieces and nephews; dog, Motto and beloved extended family.

Funeral Mass: Friday, July 31, 2020 at 10:30 am, visitation one hour prior at St. Leo Catholic Church, 1920 N 102nd St, Omaha, NE.

Private Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Fremont, NE.

Memorial will be directed to the Family

