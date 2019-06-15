Greg J. Foxhoven
October 19, 1964 – June 14, 2019
Greg J. Foxhoven, 54 years, of Fremont passed away surrounded by family on June 14, 2019. He was born on October 19, 1964, in Storm Lake, Iowa, to Richard and Noreen (Wessling) Foxhoven.
Greg spent most of his life in Fremont. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was a big Packers fan and Huskers fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Greg is survived by brother, Rick (Patty) Foxhoven of Fremont; sisters, Judy (Dean) Papa of Fremont, Joan Filarecki and Jay Palmer of Gretna, Jeanette (Dave) Walter of Fremont; and many nieces and nephews; and great friend, Mike McQuisten.
The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation with family receiving friends will be Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Knights of Columbus rosary will start at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Nicholas Mishek will officiate. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the Bergan Booster Club.
