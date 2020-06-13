× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 10, 1951 – March 27, 2020

Gregory D. Harding, 68, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was born to Richard D. and Irene M. (Koutny) Harding on Sept. 10, 1951, in Fremont.

Greg lived his whole life in Fremont, most of it on Maple Street. He was a loyal member of the IBEW Local #22 in Omaha and worked as an electrician for nearly 50 years, the last 25 for Miller Electric at 3M in Valley.

Throughout his life people were drawn to his intelligence, his humor and his kind and gentle personality. He loved animals and provided a loving home for many dogs and cats during his lifetime.

Family was important to Greg. He is survived by his sister, Mary Kaye Stoeber of Fremont; nephews, Antony (Amanda) Berkland and Justin (Elizabeth) Berkland.

There were many people who were grateful to have Greg in their lives, especially, his two best friends, Stacey and Mitch Arps, and their two dogs, Harper and Grace, whom Greg loved dearly.

In addition, Greg is survived by a large number of loyal, loving and longtime friends and extended family who respected and admired him deeply. He was grateful for all of them.

Gregory was preceded in death by his parents.