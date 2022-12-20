Gregory R. “Jeep” Bloom of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. Born to George and Pauline (Mattison) Bloom on July 9, 1937, in Lincoln. Greg grew up in northeast Lincoln where he found his love for music. At the age of 18, Greg joined the U.S. Army where he was stationed in Germany for most of his time. Greg, known as Jeep to most friends and family, was a lifelong professional musician whose career began at the age of 18 and continued throughout his entire life, culminating in his nomination and induction into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame in 2001. His passion for playing bass and guitar was seen during many family jam sessions and passed down to his children and grandchildren who play with the same intensity. He was well known for his vocal impersonations of Willie Nelson and comedic stylings of Gabby Hayes. Arguably one of the most faithful and loyal Nebraska Cornhusker sports fans, he never missed an opportunity to hear his Huskers play baseball, basketball, volleyball or football, predicting “another undefeated season ahead.” Greg will be remembered for all of this along with his thick silver hair, love of fishing and sunflower seeds.