March 29, 1955 – March 11, 2022

Gregory Thomas Cochran, 66 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.

Greg was born on March 29, 1955, to Curtis Cochran Sr. and Evelyn (Kjar) Cochran in Norfolk, Nebraska. He grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Senior High School. Greg was an outstanding tennis player on the high school tennis team. He attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln (UNL), earning a degree in Mathematics. While at UNL, Greg was on the varsity bowling team. He was a man of strong Catholic faith and earned a second degree at St. Pius X Seminary in Erlanger, Kentucky. Greg then completed a degree in Medical Technology, which earned him a job at the University of Nebraska Medical Center where he worked for many years performing medical research.

Greg had a great passion for baseball. He enjoyed playing both baseball and softball. He umpired girls’ slow-and-fast pitch softball for many years.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Reginald “Reggie” Cochran.

He is survived by his brothers, Curtis Cochran Jr., of Fremont and Duane (Teri) Cochran of San Diego, California; sisters, Connie Spath of Fremont and Cheri Cochran (Matt Reisdorff) of Lincoln; and many nieces and nephews, including a great-nephew and great-niece.

The Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 21, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont, Nebraska. Father Walter Nolte will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday, March 20, from 6-8 p.m., with a rosary starting at 7 p.m. at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences and live-streaming can be found at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, (402) 721-4490.