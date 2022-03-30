September 6, 1933 – March 23, 2022

Gunnar A. Nyholm, age 88, of Valley died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Hospice House in Omaha.

Gunnar A. Nyholm was born on Sept. 6, 1933, at Innisfail, Alberta, Canada and died on March 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by parents, Dr. and Mrs. Paul C. Nyholm; brother, Paul John Nyholm; sister, Ellen Staack; niece, Aimee Nyholm; nephew, Kim Nyholm; son, Paul Joseph Nyholm; and former spouse, Margaret Fellows Nyholm.

Gunnar is survived by three daughters, Barbara Hurley (Tim), Cathy Lengvenis (Eric), and Karen Wallace (Marc); daughter-in-law, Tammy Nyholm; six grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Gunnar graduated from Blair High School in 1951, from Dana College in 1956, and earned a Master’s Degree in educational administration from Omaha University in 1967. During high school and college years, his primary area of interest was whatever team sport was in season. Gunnar also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and in later years, trying to play golf.

Gunnar enjoyed 15 years in public school education, first as a teacher and coach, the last four years as superintendent. A career change occurred in 1971 when he accepted a position with Insurance Consultants Inc.to market employee benefit plans to various employers. Within a few years the major emphasis became working with both private and public school employers, mostly located throughout Nebraska.

Gunnar wishes to thank the many friends, both business and personal, for their support and confidence throughout the years. Your kindness has been much appreciated. In closing, and of far greater importance, it is his sincere hope that through the promises and mercy of OUR ONE TRUE GOD, we will meet again, and “WE SHALL SEE HIM AS HE IS.”

The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to First Lutheran Church in Fremont.

