{{featured_button_text}}
Guy L. Schottler Col.

December 15, 1938 – May 2, 2019

Col. Guy L. Schottler, 80, died on May 2, 2019, in Lone Tree, Colorado. He was born on Dec. 15, 1938, in Norfolk, Nebraska, the son of Ervin and Frankie (Gage) Schottler.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Matthew T. Schottler. Guy is survived by wife, Dee M. Schottler; son, Jeffrey L. (Jeanine) Schottler; and grandchildren, Sofia M. and Matthew L. Schottler.

A service with military honors will be held at Fort Logan Cemetery on May 15 at 2 p.m.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Guy L. Schottler Col.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments