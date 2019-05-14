Guy L. Schottler Col.

December 15, 1938 – May 2, 2019
Col. Guy L. Schottler, 80, died on May 2, 2019, in Lone Tree, Colorado. He was born on Dec. 15, 1938, in Norfolk, Nebraska, the son of Ervin and Frankie (Gage) Schottler.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his son, Matthew T. Schottler. Guy is survived by wife, Dee M. Schottler; son, Jeffrey L. (Jeanine) Schottler; and grandchildren, Sofia M. and Matthew L. Schottler.
A service with military honors will be held at Fort Logan Cemetery on May 15 at 2 p.m.