June 28, 2021

Hadley Mae Heller passed away June 28, 2021, at Methodist Fremont Health. Hadley was born June 28, 2021, in Fremont, to Tyler and Jordyn (Sickels) Heller.

Hadley is survived by her parents, Tyler and Jordyn of Fremont; brothers, Keaton and Tyler Jr. Heller of Fremont; sister, Taylie Renner of West Point, Nebraska; grandparents, Todd and Jamee Coffey of Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska, and Lori Heller of West Point; great-grandparents, Jim and Barb Eastberg of Fremont and Mary Ann Wuestewald of West Point.

Private family service will be held at Moser Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Scott Jensen officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

