October 25, 1934 – May 21, 2019
Hannah L. Cornelius, 84, of Fremont died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Fremont Methodist Hospital. Hannah was born in East St. Louis, Illinois, on Oct. 25, 1934, and attended school there before moving to Fremont in 1948 with her parents. She worked at Safeway for many years until her retirement in 1982. She taught Awanas at the Fremont Alliance Church for over 20 years and for the past 15 years was an active member of the Fremont Nazarene Church, volunteering for many outreach and mission activities until her recent illness.
Hannah Thimsen married Alfred Wayne Cornelius on Oct. 28, 1950, in Fremont.
She is survived by her husband; four daughters, Tresa Sewick (Thomas, MSG (retired)) of Fremont, Rhonda Fisher (Preston) and Robin Wojcik (Joseph), both of Durango, Colorado, and Brenda Cornelius (William Weisert) of St. Paul, Minnesota; one son, Wayne Cornelius of Phoenix; one sister, Charlotte Jordan of Wichita, Kansas; 16 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary; infant children, Deborah Helene and Edward Allen; a brother, Robert Thimsen; and a grandson.
The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at Dugan Funeral Chapel. A memorial has been established to the Bandage Brigade at the Nazarene church. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
