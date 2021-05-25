Harlan Merle Echtenkamp

Harlan was predeceased by his father and mother, John and Nora Echtenkamp; his beloved wife of 70 years, Wilma L. Echtenkamp; his daughter, Joan Rae Echtenkamp-Klein and her husband Michael; his siblings, Norma, Violet, Lloyd, Lois, Lyle, and Dale. He leaves a brother, Alan Echtenkamp; two sons, John and Paul Echtenkamp; a daughter-in-law, Vilma and children; and a host of family and friends by whom he will be greatly missed.

Now Harlan joins his wife Wilma in the presence of the One who said, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die.”

Services will take place on Saturday, May 29, with calling hours beginning at 9 a.m. and a Homegoing Service at 10 a.m. at Glory Chapel International Cathedral, 221 Greenfield St., Hartford, Connecticut. Entombment will follow in the Hillside Mausoleum at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. For online condolences and to view the service via live stream at 10 a.m. or after, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Donations in memory of Harlan may be made to Youth Challenge of CT, P.O. Box 763, Hartford, CT 06142 or by visiting www.youthchallenge.org.