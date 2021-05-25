Harlan Merle Echtenkamp
June 28, 1927 – May 16, 2021
Harlan Merle Echtenkamp, 93, of Hartford, Connecticut, was born in Arlington, Nebraska, on June 28, 1927. He graduated from Arlington High School. He enlisted and served in the United States Navy). He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, and soon after started on a career with General Electric that spanned four decades in a variety of management and executive positions.
He married his fiancé Wilma Walther on June 11, 1950. Together, Harlan and Wilma raised their three children, Joan, Paul, and John, and became grandparents to three dearly loved grandchildren, David, Eliana, and Joanna.
Harlan was a devoted husband, a good provider, a dedicated father, and a beloved grandfather. Harlan exemplified love, dedication, integrity, faith, and fidelity. He was a believer in Jesus Christ, following justice, mercy, and walking humbly with God. He was a longstanding member of the Lutheran Church, and a part of the Glory Chapel International Cathedral family. He was a generous and faithful supporter of Youth Challenge. As a professional, he was thoughtful, strategic, and precise. He was wise, diligent, conscientious, hard-working, courteous, loving and kind. No one could ask for a better husband, father, or grandfather. When faced with his wife's illness, he remained loyal, always at her side, just as they had been in all of their married life together. When faced with adversity, he demonstrated faith and determination.
Harlan was predeceased by his father and mother, John and Nora Echtenkamp; his beloved wife of 70 years, Wilma L. Echtenkamp; his daughter, Joan Rae Echtenkamp-Klein and her husband Michael; his siblings, Norma, Violet, Lloyd, Lois, Lyle, and Dale. He leaves a brother, Alan Echtenkamp; two sons, John and Paul Echtenkamp; a daughter-in-law, Vilma and children; and a host of family and friends by whom he will be greatly missed.
Now Harlan joins his wife Wilma in the presence of the One who said, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die.”
Services will take place on Saturday, May 29, with calling hours beginning at 9 a.m. and a Homegoing Service at 10 a.m. at Glory Chapel International Cathedral, 221 Greenfield St., Hartford, Connecticut. Entombment will follow in the Hillside Mausoleum at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. For online condolences and to view the service via live stream at 10 a.m. or after, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Donations in memory of Harlan may be made to Youth Challenge of CT, P.O. Box 763, Hartford, CT 06142 or by visiting www.youthchallenge.org.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day—and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.” (2 Timothy 4:7-8)
“Well done good and faithful servant” (Matthew 25:23)