Harlan R. Mack

March 5, 1947 – April 7, 2022

Harlan R. Mack, age 75, of Fremont died Thursday April 7, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine.

Harlan was born March 5, 1947, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, to Kenneth and Opal (Gasser) Mack. He was raised on a dairy farm and graduated from Sauk-Prairie High School. He then attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where he completed his degree in Meat and Animal Science. He began working for Hormel Foods in Austin, Minnesota, before being transferred to the Hormel Plant in Fremont in December of 1979. He continued to work for Hormel until his retirement in 2005.

Harlan was an active member of the Fremont YMCA, volunteering countless hours whenever needed. He was an avid golfer and member of the Fremont Golf Club. Harlan was a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan and a converted Husker fan after his move to Nebraska.

Harlan was a devoted grandpa, never missing a chance to spend time with his adored granddaughters, Macy and Mya. He spent many hours taking trips to the park and making his famous grandpa waffles.

Harlan was united in marriage to Merrilee Greenfield on August 26, 1967, in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Survivors: his wife, Merrilee of Fremont; son, Brent Mack of Fremont; daughter, Melissa (Cody) Sitz of Ord; grandchildren, Macy and Mya Sitz; sisters, Elaine Hanson of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, and Edith Mack of Colorado Springs, Colorado; brother, Roger (Joan) Mack of Sauk City, Wisconsin; sisters-in-law, Joyce Springer of Columbus, Wisconsin, and Beverly (Ron) Engerman of Madison, Wisconsin; beloved dog, Sibley; numerous nieces and nephews.

Harlan was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kenneth; sister-in-law, Wilberta Hill; and brothers-in-law, Al Hanson, Roy Richgels, and Donald Hill.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Fremont Alliance Church, the Rev. Tom Nevius will officiate. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to Fremont Family YMCA or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org).

