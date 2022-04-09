 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Harlan R. Mack

Harlan R. Mack

Harlan R. Mack, age 75, of Fremont, died Friday, April 08, 2022, at Nebraska Medicine. Services are pending at Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont.

