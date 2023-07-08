There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Private burial will take place in the Hooper Cemetery. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Fremont First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.