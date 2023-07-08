November 8, 1938—July 6, 2023
Harlan R. Schrieber, age 84, of Hooper died Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Retired Logan View Public School Superintendent.
There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Private burial will take place in the Hooper Cemetery. A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at the Fremont First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.