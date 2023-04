Harland P. Leffler, 76 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at his home.

Memorial Service will be 1 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Chaplain Scott Jensen will officiate. The visitation will be Thursday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Moser’s.