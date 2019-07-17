Harold and Janice Bade
Died May 27, 2019 & April 23, 2019
Harold and Janice Bade passed away this spring due to complications of a motor vehicle accident. Janice passed on April 23, 2019. Harold passed on May 27, 2019.
Janice and Harold married on Feb. 21, 1960, in Central City, Nebraska, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Janice was born on Nov. 3, 1941, in Milford, Nebraska, to Paul and Marie (Brauer) Bender. She was a cook at Al's Café. She enjoyed quilting and sewing, cooking and taking care of her children. She was a member of the West Point VFW Auxiliary.
Harold was born on Feb. 6, 1934, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Louis and Ethel (Ridelbaugh) Bade. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a self-employed truck driver. He loved having coffee with his buddies and visiting with friends.
They are survived by sons, Jeff, Rod, Mike, and Brian; daughters, Sandy and Sheri Siegel; uncle, Melvin (Phyllis) Bender; 3 grandsons; 2 granddaughters; nieces and nephews.
Harold and Janice were preceded in death by their parents and Janice's sister.
A memorial service for the couple will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial in Memorial Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials are suggested to be made to the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
