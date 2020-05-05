Harold C. Parr

Harold was born June 14, 1951, in West Point, Nebraska, to Clarence and Anna (Kaup) Parr. He was raised on a farm near Uehling, Nebraska, and attended Uehling Elementary School. He graduated with the first class at Logan View High School in 1969 then attended the Grand Island School of Business for a year. He returned to the Uehling area and farmed. While farming, he served in the United States Army Reserve for seven years, married Michaelene Moseman in 1972 and worked for Hormel in Fremont, retiring after 20 years. Toward the end of his time at Hormel, he and Michaelene moved into Fremont.