June 14, 1951 – May 1, 2020
Harold C. Parr, age 68, of Fremont died Friday, May 1, 2020, at home.
Harold was born June 14, 1951, in West Point, Nebraska, to Clarence and Anna (Kaup) Parr. He was raised on a farm near Uehling, Nebraska, and attended Uehling Elementary School. He graduated with the first class at Logan View High School in 1969 then attended the Grand Island School of Business for a year. He returned to the Uehling area and farmed. While farming, he served in the United States Army Reserve for seven years, married Michaelene Moseman in 1972 and worked for Hormel in Fremont, retiring after 20 years. Toward the end of his time at Hormel, he and Michaelene moved into Fremont.
Harold was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Survivors: wife, Michaelene of Fremont; children, Stacey (Chad) Henson of Gardner, Kansas, Beth (Sean) McMahon of Fremont, Crystal (Terry) Pfannenstiel of Omaha, Michael (Karole) Parr of Omaha; grandchildren, Samantha (Erik) Watson, Ross McMahon, Brandon Parr, Brodey Parr, Brantley Parr, Chance Henson and Logan Henson; brothers, LeRoy (Marilyn) Parr of Hooper and Robert (Melinda) Parr of Uehling; sisters, Kathleen (Tony) Pipal, Mary Jean (Donald) Fiedler of Yankton, South Dakota, and Janice (Garlan) Jessen of Fremont; in-laws, Donald and Carolyn Moseman of Fremont; and four sisters-in-law.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter, Courtney.
A Private Family Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, May 6, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Private family burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Controlled visitation will be Tuesday from noon to 7 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials can be directed to the family.
Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.
