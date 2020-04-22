Harold E. Niemeyer
January 22, 1949—April 19, 2020

Survived by daughters, Jessica Draine and Mandie (Tony) Schumacher; siblings, Mildred Gray, Mervin Niemeyer, Ruth Rader, Glen (Debbie) Niemeyer, Jane Florian and Steven (Chris) Niemeyer; grandsons, Logan, Mackenzie, Dustin, Joshua and Caleb; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Private interment. Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date.

Good Shepherd Funeral Home in Omaha is in charge of arrangements.

