May 17, 1942 – December 12, 2018
Harold Glen Gibson was born May 17, 1942, in Franklin, Kentucky, to Douglas and Mary (Horn) Gibson. He grew up in Franklin, where he attended school, and enjoyed playing baseball through high school.
Harold married Gladys Alma Fedde on May 16, 1970, in Omaha, Nebraska. In addition to his two sons, Ronnie and Gary, Harold and Gladys were the proud parents of six children; Tracy, Kimberly, Patrick, Kelli, Jamie, and Ashley. The family made their home in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Nebraska.
Harold worked as a van driver for the railroad for many years, and was also self-employed, working odd jobs. He was proud of being Kentucky born and raised, and loved cheering for his Kentucky Wildcat basketball team, and of course, his favorite color was blue. Harold was also a baseball fan, and was a fan of the New York Yankees. He enjoyed playing softball, and had a life-long love of working on cars. His favorite foods were hamburgers, fries, and pizza, and his favorite restaurants were Arby’s, KFC, and (when back in Kentucky) Krystal. One of Harold’s favorite past-times was to go to Penny’s Diner for coffee, and see who was there to visit with. Harold will be remembered as a funny, humble, kind, forgiving, and loyal man.
Harold died at Methodist Fremont Health Center on Dec. 12, 2018, at the age of 76 years, 6 months, and 26 days. He was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Gibson; and mother, Mary Lee Gibson Aaron; brothers, Carl and Jim; sister, Dorothy; and an infant sister. He is survived by his wife Gladys of Fremont; children, Richard “Rick” Fedde of Bellevue, Nebraska, Ronnie (Andrea) Gibson of Hermitage, Tennessee, Gary Gibson of Franklin, Kentucky, Tracy (Dan) Klein of Fremont, Kimberly Gibson of Fremont, Patrick Gibson of West Point, Kelli (Rodney) Cox of West Point, Jamie Gibson of Fremont, and Ashley (Adam) Papst of Omaha; 18 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Marie) Aaron of Bellevue; and sister, Sara Clark of Franklin, Kentucky.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 19, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn with visitation with the family from 9-11 a.m. before the service. Private interment will take place at a later date. Condolences to http://www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com/.
