February 17, 1941 – September 29, 2022

Harold J. Miller, 81, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Nye Pointe in Fremont. He was born Feb. 17, 1941, in Fremont to Owen and Rosella (Hinricksen) Miller.

Harold has lived in Fremont his whole life. He worked at Plumfield Nursery for many years and then Jayhawk Boxes in Fremont until his retirement in 2010. He was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Fremont.

He is survived by his special friend, Carole Panning of Fremont; son, Jeff Miller; daughter, Amy Lafferty, all of Fremont; and daughter, Holly (John) Lewis of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; son, Clayt Miller; brothers, Donnie, Jerry and Dean Miller; and infant sister, Betty; and infant brother, Ned Miller.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the Scribner Cemetery in Scribner, Nebraska. Rev. Shari Schwedhelm will officiate.

