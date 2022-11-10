Harold "Jim" F. Porter Jr.

December 13, 1940 – November 7, 2022

Harold F. “Jim” Porter Jr., 81, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Lincoln. He was born Dec. 13, 1940, in Fremont to Frank and Ruth (Wilch) Porter Sr.

Jim grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont Senior High School in 1958. Jim married Karen Callaway on Oct. 30, 1975, in Fremont. He worked in construction prior to entering the U.S. Navy in 1964. He served during Vietnam and on the destroyer USS Henderson until his tour was over in 1966. He returned to Fremont and worked for Stormor for 30 years and then the Fremont Middle School for another 30 years, retiring in 2020.

Survived by sons, Todd (Terri Hinrichsen) Porter, Hot Springs, South Dakota, and Brian (Laura) Porter, Valley, Nebraska; daughters, Cheri Grefe, Fremont and Staci Briggs and fiancé Donny Larson, Omaha; stepson, Mike Goldsberry, Papillion, Nebraska; brother, Larry (Margie) Porter, Fremont; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; wife Karen; and granddaughter, Jessica.

The memorial service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, also at Moser’s. Interment and military honors will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials to Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.

Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.