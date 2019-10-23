Harold “Michael” CardenJuly 5, 1949 – October 21, 2019
Harold “Michael” Carden, 70 years, of Omaha, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Millard, Nebraska. He was born July 5, 1949, in Lafayette, Indiana, to David and Maxine (Hickerson) Carden.
Mike grew up in Fremont, and also lived in Arlington and Nickerson. He served in the U.S. Army from Aug. 5, 1966, to May 21, 1969, in Vietnam. He graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Mike married Mary Meier on Feb. 12, 1972, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Arlington. They later divorced. He worked at Western Electric, Rockwell International and later managed Fremont Tire. He continued to work with several other companies in sales.
Member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church at Arlington. Former member of the DAV in Fremont.
Survived by sons, Bruce (Jill) Carden, Omaha, and Ryan (Adriana) Carden, Arlington; brothers, David Carden, Clinton, Massachusetts, and Tom (Diane) Carden, Van Alstyne, Texas; sisters, Margie (Jim) Figgins and Candy (Frank) Saddlemeier, all Atlantic, Iowa, and Maxie (Don) Novich, Fairview, Kansas; grandchildren, Damon, Grace and Jack Carden and Katie Schapker and Aliah Rodriguez.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by parents and brother, Joe Carden.
The memorial service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Memorial visitation from 12-2 p.m. Thursday and Military Honors will follow the service, also at Moser’s.
Memorials are suggested to the Salvation Army in Fremont.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.