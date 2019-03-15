June 5, 1926 – March 8, 2019
Harold Russell Hultquist, 92, of Fremont died Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Nebraska Medical Center.
Harold was born June 5, 1926, in Dodge City, Kansas, to Sherman and Zella Hultquist. After graduation he worked as a hired hand on several farms, and also helped his father. He joined the Army in 1945 and was discharged in 1947. Harold married Leona Frances Nissen on Aug. 19, 1948, in the Westside Methodist Church near Oakland and were married 67 years. They farmed near Oakland until moving to Fremont in 1977. He worked for Shar-lo Homes in Tekamah for eight years, then worked at Valmont Industries until he retired.
His hobbies included wood working, Senior League bowling, Senior League golf and being a member of the Nebraska Antique Power Association. He worked on small engines and proudly showed off his antique gas-powered Maytag washer at John C. Fremont Days and the Dodge County Fair. He enjoyed driving his 1941 Pontiac Silver Streak the last few years, and won several awards at car shows. Harold participated in 5K, 10K and full marathons starting at the age of 56. He qualified and participated in the Boston Marathon in 1987 at the age of 61, and continued running until age 72.
Survivors: daughters, Barbara Nelson of Lincoln, Jeanne Pritchard of Fremont, Nancy (David) Guill of Wayne, Patsy (David) Kerschinske of Fremont; son, Wayne Hultquist of Fremont; exchange student daughter, Suleka (Santosh) Das of New Jersey; 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lorelei Wickstrom of Oakland; brother, John William “Bill” Hultquist of Oakland; sister-in-law, Myra Hultquist of Wichita, Kansas; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Harold was preceded in death by wife Leona in 2016; parents; brothers, Dewey and Lawrence; sister, Deanna Betts; sister-in-law, Donna Hultquist; brothers-in-law, Don Betts, Kermit Moseman and Jim Wickstrom; and great-granddaughter, Courtney (Henrichson) Fagen.
The funeral will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. at Westside Cemetery west of Oakland with Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Monday, March 18, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
