June 5, 1926 – March 8, 2019

Harold Russell Hultquist, 92, of Fremont died Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Nebraska Medical Center.

The funeral will be 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at First United Methodist Church in Fremont. Burial will be at 1:30 at the Westside Cemetery west of Oakland with Military Honors. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 27, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Harold Russell Hultquist
