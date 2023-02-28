September 23, 1924 – February 25, 2023

Harriet Finlay, age 98, of Fremont passed away at Nye Legacy in Fremont on Feb. 25, 2023.

She was surrounded by her loving family and went peacefully to be with the Lord.

Harriet was born Sept. 23, 1924, in Fremont. Her parents were Claus and Nina (Anderson) Matson. She grew up in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. After high school, she worked at the Mead Plant. She married Robert Finlay on Feb. 2, 1943, in Papillion.

In 1947, they began farming north of Fremont. In 1957, they moved to a farm northwest of Valley in Dodge County. She worked for Campbell Soup and was a longtime cashier for Safeway Grocery Store in downtown Fremont. She also volunteered for many years at the Fremont Hospital delivering newspapers, flowers and messages to patients’ rooms.

She was a member of Sinai Lutheran Church in Fremont for most of her life.

Survivors include: four daughters, Judith (Mrs. Terry) Vanshur of Dunnellon, Florida, Nancy (Mrs. David) Keating of Omaha, Nina Magill of Omaha and Roberta “Bobbie” Finlay of Elkhorn; six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; an infant son; a grandson, Kirk Magill; two brothers; and a sister.

Services were already held.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

