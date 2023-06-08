There will be a memorial service honoring WWII Veteran, Harry Howard Wagner, and his wife of 70 years, Gloria Joan (Axelson) Wagner, at Logan Cemetery in Hooper, Nebraska, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 2 p.m.
Harry and Gloria Wagner
